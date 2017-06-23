Efforts of family recognised at national awards

A mother and son from the Sleaford area have received national recognition for their fundraising efforts.

Susan Edwards, 51, of Ruskington, and Glenn Edwards, 31, of Sleaford, attended the Stars of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation (RCLCF) Awards last week.

They were nominated for Community Champion Award and Roy’s Runner Award respectively.

Susan lost her mother Betty Kilburn to small cell lung cancer in 2007.

She said: “Finding Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation was an outlet for the family to cope better with the sudden loss of Mum.”

The family then opened The Betty Kilburn Tribute Fund through the cause.

In memory of Betty, family members take on challenges every year to raise funds.

Challenges include a walk from Lincoln Crematorium, where Betty is buried, to Ruskington, sky dives, a bungee jump, climbing Mount Snowdon, and a rat race - a 69 mile run along Hadrian’s Wall.

Glenn was nominated for the Roy’s Runner Award following his rat race.

Susan and Glenn both missed out on first place, but won highly commended awards.

The family also organise an annual fun day at The Red Lion, in Ruskington, in aid of RCLCF.

This will take place this Saturday, June 24, from 2pm, and has been organised by Susan and Andrea Newman, landlady at The Red Lion.

Fiona Castle, wife of the late Roy Castle, will be attending her third fun day, and will take part in an opening number with dancers from Go-Dance cheer leading squad.

There will be stalls, hook-a-duck, games and music. Organisers said: “This year will hopefully prove to be the biggest and best yet.”