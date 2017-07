An electrical box fire in Sleaford town centre last night (Wednesday) needed attention from the local fire crew.

A Sleaford crew was called at 7.45pm to the Riverside Precinct off Southgate to put the fire out using a CO2 extinguisher.

The junction box was close to the vets and chiropodist premises at the Watergate end of the precinct.

The incident was left with Western Power Distribution engineers.