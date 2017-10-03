Electrical fault starts fire in fridge freezer in Chapel Hill

Firefighters were called to Chapel Hill in the ealry hours of this morning (Tuesday) to a report of a fridge freezer on fire.

Crews from Billinghay and Woodhall Spa attended an outbuilding on Witham Drive in the village at about 3.37am.

Wearing breathing apparatus, they used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

It is stated by a fire service spokesman that it was started by an electrical fault within the freezer.