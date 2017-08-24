Emergency services called to fire under train carriage at Heckington railway station

Emergency services were called to a fire underneath a train carriage at Heckington Railway Station last night.

Crews were called at 7.03pm on Wednesday August 23, and extinguished a fire under a carriage using a dry powder extinguisher.

Eyewitness Pat Bannister said: “There was great excitement at Heckington Station this evening when the train from Boston pulled in with a fire underneath the middle railcar and smoke billowing out.

“It wasn’t many minutes before all the passengers were evacuated and the emergency services were on the scene.

“There were four large fire appliances, the fire officer’s red van, railway staff and three police cars in attendance.

“It was thought at the time that it may have been an electrical fault causing overheating of pipe work or cabling but was soon under control.

Fire crews at Heckington Tain Station. Photo: Pat Banister

“It looked as if the numerous stranded passengers were quite enjoying the occasion.”