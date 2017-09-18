Enhanced police patrols remain on key commuter stations in county after Parsons Green tube bombing

Sleaford area commuters have been reassured that enhanced patrols will continue during today (Monday) to make them feel safe on railway stations, despite the UK threat level being lowered after two terror suspects were arrested at the weekend.

The UK threat level has now been lowered from critical to severe after the Parson’s Drove bomb attack in London. This means that an attack is still highly likely but not imminent.

Since the increase on Friday night, extra officers from British Transport Police have been highly visible both on board trains and at key stations nationally.

A 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, have been arrested in London and Surrey after the homemade bomb exploded on a train on Friday, injuring 30 people. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Under Operation Temperer, enacted by the Prime Minister, they have been supported by drafting in military police and armed officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary who usually guard Britain’s nuclear power stations, with their regular roles in turn supported by the Armed Forces. Specialist counter terrorism officers have been working closely with police forces in order to deter and disrupt further terrorist attacks.

The highly visible patrols will continue to be in place on Monday, according to British Transport Police. This is to ensure that the public continue to feel reassured as they travel throughout the network.

This has involved Lincolnshire officers working longer hours and rest days cancelled.

Armed officers have been seen patrolling in Lincoln city centre, as well as at Skegness, at train stations and bus stations.Lincolnshire Police Supt Phil Vickers said on Saturday: “We have armed Lincolnshire Armed Policing Team & British Nuclear Police officers patrolling Lincolnshire railway stations in support of British Transport Police colleagues.”

Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West added on Twitter on Saturday: “Looking forward to welcoming these colleagues to @lincspolice today to support armed reassurance patrols across communities in Lincolnshire.”

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones also welcomed the additional support, tweeting: “Pleased to welcome team from @nuclearpolice to support @lincspolice this morning. If you see them in the street or at an event say hello.”

Assistant Chief Constable Robin Smith from British Transport Police, said: “Undoubtedly the terrorist incident at Parsons Green Tube station would have caused concern amongst the public. Therefore, we quickly took action to step up patrols and provide an enhanced level of visibility both on trains and at stations nationally.

“In the coming days, we will be maintaining this enhanced level of visibility throughout the country. This means that those members of the public travelling to work can feel at ease knowing we’re out there keeping them safe.

“Of course, it is important that the public continue to be alert and not alarmed. If you see something that does not look right to you, let us know immediately. Contact us by sending a text to 61016 or call the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.”

The force would also like you to stop officers and tell them if you see anything suspicious - look out for the unusual – activity or behaviour that strikes you as not quite right and out of place. You may feel it is nothing but trust your instincts and report it; intelligence specialists will be able to assess whether the information you have is important or not.

If you see or hear anything that could be a threat of any kind you can:

* Call the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321

* A textphone service is available if you have speech or hearing difficulties 0800 032 4539 (text messages from mobiles not accepted) or to get in touch with British Transport Police direct

* Call on 0800 40 50 40

* Text on 61016

In case of an emergency, always ring 999.