The Mayor of Sleaford, Coun David Suiter is to hold a Burns Night supper next month.

On Saturday, January 28, a three-course meal will be served at the Solo Bar and Restaurant, in Sleaford. Guests can arrive from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

There will also be music by The Band From County Hell.

The recommended dress code is Scottish attire or formal wear.

To pre-book visit the Sleaford Town Council offices or call 01529 303456 for further details.