Appeal for keen litter pickers ready for Lincolnshire Best Kept Village competition

Residents willing to help their village look its best are being invited to pitch in with litter picking sessions over this weekend.

Heckington parish councillor Midge Collins is leading a series of events on Saturday, Sunday and Monday meeting at 10am on the village green each day, where all volunteers are invited to help for however long they can in making their area looks its tidiest for this year’s annual Lincolnshire Best Kept Village competition.

Gloves, sacks and pickers have been provided by North Kesteven District Council. There is another date planned for May 13 ready for the first of three rounds of judging starting on May 27 and going on until June 24.

Planted tubs and baskets are encouraged. Further details on 01529 460153 or email: midge.collins@hotmail.co.uk