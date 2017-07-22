Council to begin charging schools and care homes in North Kesteven for waste collection

North Kesteven District Council’s Executive Board has approved changes to its policy relating to charges for waste collections.

Some authorities across the county already charge for collections from certain premises, as allowed through The Controlled Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2012.

The previous scheme in North Kesteven had been in place since 2007 and dictated that the council would not charge to collect waste from schools, village halls, charity shops and residential homes. This has now been updated to allow the authority to charge for this service.

Before its approval, the new policy went through an extensive review, including by the council’s Environment Overview and Scrutiny Panel and Lincolnshire Waste Partnership.

All places affected by potential changes were notified earlier this year, giving the opportunity to give their feedback, which was taken into account when the final decision was made on Thursday, July 20.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “When any decisions are made on changes to charges we are careful to ensure that they are appropriate and still offer the best value for money.

“We have listened to all of the feedback that’s been given, which resulted in a number of changes to the proposals, and arrived at a scheme I believe is fair and sensitive to community buildings and charitable organisations.”

Charges will be introduced for some waste streams from September this year. A collection credit scheme will be in place for village halls and similar facilities based on a continued free collection of a 240-litre residual waste bin and a 240-litre recycling bin from April 2018.

The charges will be reviewed annually in line with the council’s other fees and charges.

The approved charging schedule with implementation dates is as follows listing type of waste and proposed date for introduction of charge:

Dead domestic pets - 1 September 2017

Waste oil or grease - 1 September 2017

Asbestos - 1 September 2017

Waste collected from premises used wholly or mainly for public meetings - 1 April 2018

Waste from a charity shop selling donated goods originating from domestic property - 1 September 2017

Waste from a residential home - 1 September 2017

Waste from a premises forming part of a university, school or other educational establishment - 1 September 2017

Waste from premises forming part of hospital or nursing home - 1 September 2017

Waste from a penal institution - 1 September 2017

Collection charges:

Residual collection charge per collection of 240 litre wheeled bin - £3

Recycling collection charge per collection of 240 litre wheeled bin - £1.50