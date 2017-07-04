Householder rights to change following Heckington consultation

Changes are being introduced into the way certain applications are considered for houses within conservation areas in a village near Sleaford.

Householders in Heckington were consulted over the winter on suggestions which change the way certain planning applications are considered, in order to allegedly better protect the character of the village conservation areas.

Having considered the feedback, North Kesteven District Council will bring the Article 4 Direction into effect in August.

As part of the adopted Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plans for Heckington Village and Heckington Station, a need was identified for greater control of piecemeal changes within the Conservation Areas.

This affects improvement works to houses that could otherwise be carried out through permitted development rights in non-conservation areas, without the need for formal planning permission.

From August 1, all householders within the Heckington conservation areas will need to apply for planning permission relating to the following works:

* New/replacement windows and doors

* Roof/chimney/satellite dish and aerial alterations

* Front porches and external painting

* New or replacement gates, walls and fences

* Microgeneration (renewable energy) equipment and flues including domestic wind turbines

Residents affected by the change have been contacted directly.

The changes do not affect flats or commercial businesses, leisure and retail developments as they do not benefit from householder residential permitted development rights.

Article 4 does not restrict routine property maintenance carried out on a like-for-like basis such as repainting windows and fences.

A copy of the notice and a plan showing the outline of the Heckington Village Conservation Area and Heckington Station Conservation Area within which the Article 4 Direction will apply can be viewed at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk

For further information on the changes email planning@n-kesteven.gov.uk marking for the attention of the Conservation Officer.