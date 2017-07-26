Nature reserve car park in Sleaford to be locked after vandalism

The car park of a Sleaford local nature reserve is to be barred at nights after a series of acts of vandalism and antisocial behaviour.

The trouble has arisen at the visitor car park to Mareham Pastures, a wildlife area developed by volunteers with support from local councils between Mareham Lane and the Southfields.

The litter bin destroyed in teh car park a week ago at Mareham Pastures. EMN-170726-111208001

Kathy Blythe, Secretary of the Friends of Mareham Pastures, a volunteer group that maintains the site has announced via Facebook: “Due to continuing antisocial behaviour in the car park it has been necessary to initiate closure of the car park overnight.

“Please see the notice which details the times - dates this will commence will be posted soon.

“The site remains open and accessible through the pedestrian entrances. Apologies for any inconvenience this causes our genuine visitors.”

Lincolnshifre County Council has issued the order as landowner. It will be locked between 4pm and 8am between October 1 and April 1, and locked between 7pm and 8am between April 2 and September 30. Any cars locked in will not be released until the car park is reopened in the morning.

Residents who enjoy parking up for an evening walk or take their dog for exercise on the reserve have reacted angrily, annoyed that they will no longer be able to park there, but understand the need to deter the vandals.

This comes after a new Town Council litter bin was destroyed arson in the corner of the car park last week.

Earlier this year in April a picnic bench was also damaged by someone standing a disposable barbecue on the seat.