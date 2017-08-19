New look skate park for town relaunched

A £125,000, bigger, better skate park for Sleaford was unveiled on Saturday.

The project is the culmination of five years work, saving and planning and was finally installed earlier this year after the Sleaford Town Council consulted with the young users of the old skate park which had been in place for 15 years and reached the end of its useful life.

Official opening of Sleaford Skate Park. Mayor of Sleaford Cllr Jan Mathieson officially opening the skate park. EMN-170814-135914001

The new park on Boston Road Recreation Ground was heralded by the Town Crier and officially opened by Mayor Coun Jan Mathieson who borrowed her grandaughter’s scooter and donned a crash helmet to whizz up to the ribbon which she cut to launch the celebration.

People could bring picnics and there were a variety of stalls, games and crafts.

Coun Mathieson said: “There were a lot of young people using the skate park with music organised by Coun Adrian Snookes.”

Coun Mathieson thanked everyone who had been involved in reaching this point, including the young skaters who had provided their input.

Official opening of Sleaford Skate Park. Joseph Lewis 8 of Sleaford. EMN-170814-140226001

Town clerk Kevin Martin told The Standard: “It is a complete refurbishment and extension. It is bigger with more ramps and laid out in a way to benefit the range of ages and experience, so there are less demanding areas for younger ones that will not conflict with older, more experienced users. We have BMX riders, in-line skaters and skateboarders all using it so we are trying to spread them out.”

Official opening of Sleaford Skate Park. Sam Evans of Sleaford. EMN-170814-140214001

Official opening of Sleaford Skate Park. L-R Henry Goodland 9, James Goodland 7, Stephanie Goodland, Lauren Nemeksas 9, Luke Nemeksas 5 and Heather Nemeksas. EMN-170814-140242001