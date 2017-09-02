Search

New play area is opened

Pictured is Glyn Pout, the parish council chairman, at the opening ceremony. EMN-170828-113546001
A new play area officially opened at North Kyme Village Hall earlier this month.

Youngsters are already enjoying their new play area.