New species for Lincolnshire found at ‘BioBlitz’ wildlife event

Nature conservation teams joined members of the public on Saturday to record wildlife species at Mareham Pastures.

Around 60 people took part in the ‘BioBlitz’ event run by Lincolnshire Naturalists’ Union (LNU)- with the evening’s bat and moth monitoring proving particularly popular.

Lincolnshire County Council’s environment and community projects officer Matthew Davey said: “The event proved to be really popular with people of all ages and we were really pleased with the findings.”

Participants located and recorded various species during the day - with special nets used to catch and ring birds. Species included 155 plants, 16 butterflies with many holly blues, 34 moth species including brimstone and magpie moths and straw underwing, 40 bird species including bullfinch, blackcap and whitethroat, six shieldbug species and pipistrelle bats. The LNU’s Brian Hedley said highlights of the BioBlitz findings included a small weevil species - ‘a potentially new species for Lincolnshire’ - and a Roesel’s Bush-cricket, described as ‘a large, noisy and impressive insect’.