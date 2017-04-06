‘Significant rise’ in fly-tipping cases in Billingborough area prompts warning from police

The Billingborough area is said to have experienced a “significant increase” in cases of fly-tipping recently, according to police.

According to the Billingborough area policing team they have seen fly-tipping consisting of mattresses, sofas and office furniture.

PCSO Sandra Brommell said: “Fly-tipping is a criminal offence, which could result in a fine of up to £50,000.

“If you witness fly-tipping taking place please call 999 immediately. If you feel safe to do so please take the registration details of the vehicle.

“This offence forms part of our rural crime, which not only affects the countryside and wildlife but the people who work and live within it.”

The Neighbourhood Policing Team is working closely with South Kesteven District Council Neighbourhoods Team who can be contacted on 0800 1830279.

The Environment Agency have a 24/7 free advice line on 0800 807060.