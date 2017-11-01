Sleaford firm installs first public charging point for electric cars in the district

A firm in Sleaford has become the first in North Kesteven to install a charging point for the public to plug in their electric cars.

Drivers who own an electric vehicle and live in the town or are passing by can now charge up at Butlers in Enterprise House on Lions Way.

The car charging point installed by Butlers in Sleaford. EMN-170111-093301001

The firm, which has been in business since 1959, provides electrical installation services to homes and businesses across the county and is also a Government-approved installer for the electric vehicle homecharge and workplace charging schemes.

Lincolnshire Police recently announced it was trialling Nissan Leaf electric cars for some of its urban beats but recognised the charging infrastructure in the county would have to be improved before they could seriously look at rolling out the project.

Director Matt Cook said they’re excited to be the first electric vehicle chargepoint provider in the area.

“There is no doubt that electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular with motorists thanks to falls in financing costs which means they are now more affordable to own. Coupled with that are the environmental and cost-saving benefits which have allowed them to become much more mainstream.

“However, one of the things which puts people off from buying an electric vehicle is the lack of chargepoints which is why we decided to install one for public use in our customer car park. If you look on zap-map.com, which is a UK-wide chargepoints map for electric cars, we are the only one in the district and our location close to the A17 makes us an ideal stop-off point for people who live in or are travelling through the area.

“We are keen advocates of zero-carbon technology and electric cars are the future, which is why we’ve invested in installing chargepoints at work and at home and purchased a Nissan Leaf ourselves. We hope more drivers in the area will now consider going electric next time they buy a new car.”

As well as being approved by OLEV (Office for Low Emission Vehicles), Butlers are also approved installers of local supplier ROLEC, who manufacture electric vehicle chargepoint equipment and is one of their few authorised installers in the county. `

Under the electric vehicle homecharge and workplace charging schemes, individuals and business can apply for funding towards the up-front costs of the purchase and installation of electric vehicle chargepoints.

To find out more about the schemes or for general enquiries contact Butlers on 01529 302665 or visit the website raybutlerltd.co.uk.