Sleaford’s revamped skatepark to be officially opened by Mayor

Sleaford’s revamped skate park on Boston Road Recreation Ground will be officially opened next month.

The Skate Park will be opened by the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Jan Mathieson on Saturday August 12.

Sleaford Town Council is inviting residents to join in the celebrations from 11am and to bring a picnic.

The Mayor will open the Skate Park at 12noon.

Other attractions on the day will include skateboarding demonstrations, games, stalls and refreshments to purchase from the kiosk. The event will finish at 4pm.

The pitches for the stalls will be free of charge, bookable in advance. Stalls will not be provided at the event, but gazebos will be available on a first come, first served bookable basis for £5, plus a £20 refundable deposit. Proof of public liability insurance and a £20 deposit will be required for the pitch (the deposit is refundable upon attendance at the event.

Book by Monday August 7. To book a pitch or for further information, contact Sleaford Town Council on 01529 303456 or email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk or message the council Facebook page.