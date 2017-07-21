Town Council and volunteers to clean up River Slea after litter complaints

After complaints about the amount of rubbish being thrown into the River Slea in town potentially harming wildlife, the Town Council and volunteers are taking action.

The River Clean Team, manned by local vounteers, will be out this Sunday and will meet at the National Centre for Craft and design at 10am.

Sleaford Town Council has posted on its facebook page it is supporting the Team and after meeting with the Environment Agency on Tuesday, is looking forward to developing plans to improve the condition and appearance of the river.