Volunteers invited to take part in River Slea clean up for World Rivers Day

Sleaford RiverCare are joining in the celebrations for World Rivers Day.

Volunteers are invited to meet them behind the town’s National Centre for Craft and Design next to Eastgate car park at 10am this Sunday morning to clean up the River Slea for a couple of hours so it looks its best for the big day.

World Rivers Day is a global celebration of the world’s waterways backed by the United Nations. Taking place on Sunday 23, it highlights the many values of rivers and strives to increase public awareness and encourages the improved stewardship of rivers around the world.