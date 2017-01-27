Ethel celebrates her 100th with family

Four generations of one family came together on Saturday to mark the 100th birthday of Ewerby woman Ethel Ross.

The birthday celebrations at the Finch Hatton Arms Hotel, in Ewerby, were ‘exactly what we wanted’ said daughter Jacky Griffiths.

The event was attended by Ethel’s three children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

On Sunday, a more private party was held at St Andrews Care Home, in Ewerby, where Ethel has lived for six months.

The secret to long life according to Ethel is ‘a glass of red wine a day’, Jacky said.

Ethel was born and grew up in Petworth, West Sussex, with her mother and father.

Her parents owned an off licence and grocery store, in nearby Tillington, where Ethel worked. She would later spend 20 years working for Wandsworth Borough Council. Other jobs included one in a wallpaper shop and another as a school dinner lady.

In 1942, aged 25, she married John Ross, and in 1947, the couple had their first child Jacky, with Jill and David following.

In addition to Petworth and Ewerby, Ethel has called London and Crawley home during her life.

Her birthday celebrations also saw her receive a letter from The Queen, about which she was ‘absolutey thrilled’ said Jacky.