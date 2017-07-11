Event will be remembered on film

A Heckington-based film-maker is piecing together a special, commemorative video looking back at the Heckington Show’s 150-year history.

Steve Parry has been working on the project for the last few months, researching and gathering local memories and oral histories, inviting people to recall their earliest memories of the show or its significance in their lives.

He said: “I have been commissioned by the show committee to do this and already have over an hour of footage.

“We have interviewed all sorts of people, such as Alan Stennett, the farming correspondent from Radio Lincolnshire, and Pat Humberston, who raised a lot of money for DOCATEF in the 1980s.

“There is a lot of history. We interviewed a 91-year-old talking about the show before the war.”

There is even footage of a couple who met in 1949 at the show.

He is working with fellow local, Andrew Key, who will act as the presenter and interviewer and music will be contributed by Sleaford Concert Band.

“It has turned into a community archive project,” Steve said.

“A lot of people have given me old show footage. There is even a low-key performance by The Wurzels.”

Show chairman Charles Pinchbeck said: “What has been nice is I don’t think the committee and helpers realised just how much the show means to some and how it can engage a wide range of people.”

It will be assembled and put onto a DVD, viewable on the show website. There will be a premiere in the village hall and excerpts from it will be played on big screens to be erected in the ring at this year’s show.