Exhibition goes under covers in Silk Willoughby Church

St Denis’ Church Quilt and Flower Festival in Silk Willoughby was a great success, welcoming 440 visitors to the event, according to organisers.

Janet Johnson from the church said people felt it had a ‘wow factor’ and believed the three day showcase raised a good sum towards the church’s future upkeep.

She said: “We had vintage sewing items loaned by people in the village and items from the village Quilting Club.”

Numerous contributors supplied quilts and flower arrangements to fill the church, and some quilts were for sale.

Some visitors made donations in memory of loved ones while the show was also sponsored by Mountains Transport and the Horseshoes pub, with other local businesses donating raffle prizes.