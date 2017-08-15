Fancy a cuppa? Sleaford Mayor to hold coffee mornings for charities

Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Jan Mathieson, will hold fundraising coffee mornings in the Town Hall in support of her chosen charities for her mayoral year.

The charities Coun Mathieson has chosen to support are: Rainbow Flyers youth club for people with disabilities, Laffletics (disabled sport club), Project Linus (snuggly quilts in time of need) and The Junction (for homeless and isolated people).

Events will run from 9.30am to 11.30am on September 15, October 12, November 9 and December 13.