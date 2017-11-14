Farmer is named a British Food Heroine

To mark British Food Fortnight, the national Co-operative Society is celebrating British Food Heroines across the land and a Fulbeck farmer and volunteer community worker has been nominated to receive one of 40 specially created awards.

The Food Heroines selected are women who are all ambassadors for British food and support the cause, ensuring it thrives and grows.

Ronnie Ownsworth is part of Fulbeck Farms and Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil and she has been awarded a slate plaque as a British Food Heroine.

Ronnie has been a Community Volunteer Ambassador for Love British Food (the national promoter of British Food and Farming) since 2015 and her role includes urging the community to get involved in British Food Fortnight each year.

Ronnie draws people together through her network of contacts as well as directing everyone to resource material and information.

Ronnie is keen to reach out to anyone who is interested in next year’s celebrations. Email her on: ownsworthsmail@gmail.com