Faulty light blamed for garden shed fire

A faulty light was blamed for a fire starting in a garden shed which threatened to spread to a house in Burton Pedwardine on Friday night.

Fire crews from Sleaford and Billingborough were called out to the shed fire on Asgarby Road in the village just before 9pm.

According to a fire service spokesman the shed and contents were damaged in the blaze, also causing smoke damage to the outside of a touring caravan. The fire had also spread to a rear kitchen window.

It was put out by crews in breathing apparatus using a hose reel.

Investigations concluded it was started by an electrical fault on a halogen light.