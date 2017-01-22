FEATURE: Chimney fire safety advice

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has issued the following chimney fire safety advice:

• Have your chimney swept at least once a year, or more frequently if you burn wood.

• Do not stack fires too high, and remember to let them burn down well before you go to bed.

• Use a fire or spark guard.

• Do not keep wood around a wood burner or open fire when lit.

• Do not place objects on or over the mantelpiece which may cause you to stand too close to the fire to reach or use them.

• Inspect your chimney regularly – particularly in the roof space – to ensure that it is sound, and that sparks or fumes cannot escape through cracks or broken bricks.

• Avoid burning resinous woods as soot builds up quickly. Suitable seasoned timber must be used in all solid fuel stoves.

• Buy only suitable fuels. Using the wrong type of fuel on a liner will reduce the life of the liner considerably due to increased corrosion.

• Contact the National Association of Chimney Sweeps (www.nacs.org.uk) or The Guild of Master Sweeps (www.guild-of-master-sweeps.co.uk) to find a certified chimney sweep.

For further advice on fire safety, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr.