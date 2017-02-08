Fire crews called to chimney fire in Helpringham and chemical leak at Belton

A fire crew are dealing with a chimney fire reported at a house in Helpringham this afternoon (Wednesday).

The incident was reported at 4.46pm at a property on Vicarage Lane in the village.

The Billingborough crew was also joined by crews from Brant Broughton and Sleaford, as well as Grantham and a command unit from Market Rasen when they were called out earlier this afternoon to a reported chemical leak in Belton.

According to a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, the leak was located in a plant room at a premises on Grantham Road in the village and was created by a reaction when two chemicals were accidentally mixed together.

Crews monitored the air in the room and used two Gas Tight Suits with a decontamination pack to seal off the container.