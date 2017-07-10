Fire damages home and cars in Cranwell - under investigation

The cause of a fire in a garden at Cranwell this morning (Monday) is under investigation, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Two fire crews were sent out at around 1.20am to a report of a property fire at The Sidings, Cranwell.

According to a fire service spokesman the fire damaged the patio doors and windows, part of the kitchen, garden furniture, a shed, fencing and three vehicles.

Crews from Sleaford and Brant Broughton wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a main jet to extinguish the flames, aided by floodlighting to operate in the dark.