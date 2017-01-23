Fire devastates house at Harmston

The occupants of a house in Harmston were receiving emotional support from counsellors after their home was seriously damaged by fire yesterday (Sunday).

The fire was reported on Vicarage Lane, Harmston just after midday and quickly spread to the roof, say Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Around 25 firefighters were called to tackle the flames with five appliances, wearing breathing apparatus and using a main jet and the COBRA high pressure jet system.

Eventually this was reduced to damping down hot spots and the British Red Cross emergency response team were with the occupants of the house offering support on what to do next.

East Midlands Ambulance Service personnel also attended, but no-one was reported to have been hurt.