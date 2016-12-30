Fire in upstairs office in Sleaford town centre

Firefighters were called to a fire in an upstairs office of an insurance firm premises on Southgate in Sleaford this morning (Friday)

The incident happened shortly before 7am this morning when Sleaford fire crews were called to reports of a building fire.

Crews in breathing apparatus used a hose and CO2 extinguisher to put out the fire in a second floor office of Thompson and Richardson insurance brokers, which a fire service spokesman said was caused by a fault in an electric heater, which spread to the floor and skirting boards which were also damaged.

The street was cordoned off while fire crews were on the scene, which have now left.

Office manager Julie Sparling said it was only a minor incident and one of the firm’s directors had been alerted by emergency services when the fire happened. She said: “It looked worse than it was and was mainly just a precaution and it has all been done and dusted now.”