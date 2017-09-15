Firecrews called to Folkingham after bonfire spreads to outbuildings

Firefighters were called when a nearby bonfire spread to outbuildings of a property in Folkingham Last night (Thursday).

A crew from Donington were neded to put out the flames after being called to an outbuilding on fire in the Market Place in the village at 6.43pm, according to a fire service report.

The crew used hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries reported.