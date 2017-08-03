Firefighters help horse back on its feet after fall in stable

Firefighters were called to assist in getting a horse back on its feet after it fell over in a stable in Silk Willoughby this morning (Thursday).

A crew from Billingborough and a specialist animal rescue crew from Sleaford attended the stable on London Road shortly before 10am.

They used strops and manpower to move the horse out of the stable, where it was able to then stand up on its own, according to a fire service spokesman.