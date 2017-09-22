Firefighters hold open day and car wash events

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service hosted two successful events over the weekend at village fire stations in the Sleaford area.

Billinghay Fire Station held a community open day on Sunday.

Billinghay fire station open day. EMN-170919-123114001

People could go down to see the on-call firefighting team at their station on Mill Lane for fun, training demonstrations and refreshments.

There were various pieces of equipment on display including the aerial ladder platform and smokey the Fire Dog made an appearance as well.

As well as allowing peopl to get to know what they do, it also serves as a useful tool for recruitment of potential new firefighters and helping local businesses understand the benefits of allowing staff to train to become part-time fire crew in their community.

Meanwhile on Saturday morning, members of Metheringham’s on-call fire crew were also busy, raising money for the Firefighters Charity.

The team were offering car washes for a donation to the cause which supports injured firefighters and their families.

The car wash was a great success raising £195.65.