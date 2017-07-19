Firefighters tackle burning grass, books and and a bin in Ruskington and Harmston

Firefighters were called yesterday morning (Tuesday) to put out a grass fire at Ruskington.
According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service a quantity of grass was alight off the A153 near Ruskington.
They used a water backpack to extinguish the flames.
* At 6.38pm ths same day the Sleaford crew returned to Ruskington to a report of books and paper on fire out in the open on Fen Road.
They put it out with a hose reel.
No injuries were reported for either incident.
* At 2.50am this morning (Wednesday) a wheelie bin was reported on fire at an address on Tower Lane in Harmston.
A firecrew from Waddington attended and put it out with a hose reel jet.
