Firefighters tackle burning grass, books and and a bin in Ruskington and Harmston

Firefighters were called yesterday morning (Tuesday) to put out a grass fire at Ruskington.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service a quantity of grass was alight off the A153 near Ruskington.

They used a water backpack to extinguish the flames.

* At 6.38pm ths same day the Sleaford crew returned to Ruskington to a report of books and paper on fire out in the open on Fen Road.

They put it out with a hose reel.

No injuries were reported for either incident.

* At 2.50am this morning (Wednesday) a wheelie bin was reported on fire at an address on Tower Lane in Harmston.

A firecrew from Waddington attended and put it out with a hose reel jet.