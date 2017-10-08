Former teacher is parish’s new rector

A former teacher who hails originally from Zimbabwe has been welcomed to the area as a new rector, saying she hopes to bring her ‘enthusiasm for rural ministry’ to the role.

The Rev Georgina (Georgie) Machell now serves The East Lovedon Group of Parishes – Wilsford, Ancaster, Heydour, Rauceby, Welby and Kelby.

Georgie was born to a devoted Methodist family in Harare, Zimbabwe, where her father instilled in her the love of God.

She went on to train as a primary school teacher, but after 15 years Georgie and her family emigrated to the UK in 2002, due to an unstable political situation.

Georgie continued teaching, and in 2012 was ordained as a priest, serving her curacy in North Lafford as a local minister. She also held a post for three years in a neighbouring group of parishes, the Digby Group, leading six of the seven parishes, and still teaching.

Georgie said: “I hope to bring my enthusiasm for rural ministry to my new role, and I look forward to living in the East Loveden Group of Parishes, serving God and his people.”

Georgie is now living in parish with her children George and Elsie.

She said: “In my spare time I enjoy being with my family, reading, and watching films and TV cookery programmes. I am also a keen football fan.”