Four-day beer festival in aid of good causes

Hundreds of people are expected to descend on Sleaford town centre in the coming days for the annual St George’s Beer Festival.

The event – now in its 13th year – returns tomorrow (Thursday) and will run through to Sunday at St Denys’ Church Rooms, in Market Place.

It is held by The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven and acts as a fundraiser for good causes; last year’s event brought in about £8,500 for that year’s chosen charities, the majority being local to Sleaford.

Visitors to this year’s event can expect to find more than 20 beers, ciders, and lagers on sale from both local and national breweries and the club thanks sponsors for enabling it to provide such a range of drinks. In addition to the drinks, there will be musical entertainment on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Entrance is free, with the opening times as follows: Thursday – 6pm to 11pm, Friday – 11am to 11pm, Saturday – 10.30am to 11pm, and Sunday – 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Rotarian Tony Dixon, 61, of Ruskington, said: “Come and have some fun and have some beers – it’s all for charity.”

For more details, including a list of tipples set to be available during the festival, see www.rotarysleafordkesteven.co.uk