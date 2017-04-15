Four-figure donation will help save lives

Residents and owners of The Orchards retirement park, in Ruskington, have been thanked for raising £1,000 to help train medical volunteers.

Seven First Responders from Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service (LIVES) will now receive training thanks to the donation.

To illustrate the difference the kit can make, LIVES staged a medical drama at the park in which its volunteers responded to a man experiencing chest pains.

First Responder Neil Chadwick (pictured) explained how speed and the correct life support action is vital to provide the best chance of a patient’s survival.

Tim Wells, owner at the park, said: “I think that everyone had their eyes opened to the amazing dedication and skills of LIVES volunteers.”