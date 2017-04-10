Friz is tuning up for national comedy award

A comedian from Ruskington is making a name for himself in the funny business, by reaching the final of a national awards.

Scotch egg factory worker Stephen Frizzle, 29, who goes by his stage name of Friz Frizzle on the comedy circuit, entered the WeGotTickets Musical Comedy Awards in London back in February.

From 75 applicants he is excited to be one of 10 acts in the finale in the 900-seat Lyric Theatre in the city on April 10 - his biggest audience ever.

He said: “The first year I performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2012 one of my shows had five people in the audience and three were in the wrong show.

“I have improved since then. I did a tribute fest in East Riding in 2014 to 400 people crammed into a tent.

“I am a nervous wreck before I go on stage, but once I am on I’m at home and natural.”

If he wins he hopes to go professional, having developed a following on Twitter, regularly gigging in Hull and Lincoln and doing The Fringe for five years.

Friz, who specialises in musical comedy, started out in Newcastle before moving back to Ruskington three years ago.

He admits his comedy persona is something he developed to overcome bullying at school.

He said: “I loved Victoria Wood and Weird Al Yankovic. I do parodies of existing songs with new lyrics, like turning Human by Rag ‘n’ Bone Man into a song about a tuna casserole.”