Funding for your green space

Lincolnshire Co-op is encouraging green space projects in this area to apply for thousands of pounds in funding by becoming Community Champions between June and September next year.

Applications are now open for groups who would benefit from £5,000 to £10,000 from the scheme towards their park, allotment, woodland area and so on.

Since March, almost £270,000 has been raised by Lincolnshire Co-op members and staff for local charities who were named as Community Champions.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community team would like to see applications from green space projects such as: parks, schools with green space projects or gardens, community gardens, allotment, woodlands and playing fields.

The Community Champions scheme is one of the ways that Lincolnshire Co-op shares its profits. Every time a member shops at an outlet using their dividend card, a donation goes to the chosen champion at that time. Money from the carrier bag levy and fundraising activities also goes to the chosen champions.

In recent months, £86,000 was raised for local health charities, Headway and Rethink Mental Illness, more than £80,000 for local wildlife trusts and more than £103,000 shared between local community groups.

Lincolnshire Co-op community engagement manager Sam Turner said: “Our Community Champions scheme is a fantastic way to raise a lot of money for some really worthwhile causes.

“We know there are plenty of groups out there that fit the criteria for this quarter, so we’d love to hear from green space projects who would benefit from a fundraising boost of £5,000 to £10,000.

“Just fill out a form and you could be one of our Community Champions – simple!”

To apply or for more details about the scheme, contact Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community team on 01522 544 632 or email: membershipandcommunity@lincolnshire.coop and put your green space forward.