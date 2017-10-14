Fundraiser for churchyard bench

A fundraising event held in Scredington has generated enough to buy a bench for the garden of remembrance in the parish churchyard of St Andrew’s.

Former resident Caroline Orrey decided to organise the event at the Community Centre on September 30 after her father, Gerald Scarborough, died just over two years ago and noticed there was nowhere to sit in the garden.

Fundraising event at Scredington Community Centre. l-R Adele Cragg, Lauren Clark and Hannah Orrey. EMN-170210-104509001

There were various games at the community hall in the village and with family and friends she raised £703.

She said: “We will apply for permission from the vicar but there used to be one there.

“I would also like to use money left over to buy some personal CD players for pateints to use in the stroke unit at Lincoln County Hospital as my dad spent some time in there and none of them worked.”

Anything left over will go towards a public access defibrillator for the village.