Fundraising efforts for life-saving op for Benny the cat

Staff at a Sleaford-based rehoming charity are raising funds to cover the cost of a life-saving operation for one of its cats.

Hollie’s Animal Rehoming Trust (HART) are looking after Benny, a 10-month-old British Shorthair cat, who requires an operation which is estimated to cost between £4,500 and £5,000.

When he arrived with his siblings, staff thought Benny was a healthy eight-week-old kitten, but they then discovered that he has an ectopic ureter.

This is a condition in which the ureter completely bypasses the bladder and enters the urethra from outside of the bladder walls.

HART fundraiser and fosterer. Joanna Crinks said: “He is completely incontinent and has dangerously enlarged kidneys. He needs an operation to surgically reattach the ureter to the bladder.

“This needs to be done by a specialist at an estimated cost of £4,500.”

Despite his condition, Joanna maintains that he is a ‘happy 10-month-old kitten’.

Benny lives with his siblings, along with other cats and dogs, in the home of Tracy Healy, owner of Foxhall Veterinary Clinic, in Ruskington, and founder of HART.

His operation will take place in the next four weeks at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service, in Shirley, in West Midlands.

Paying for Benny’s operation and aftercare costs is a huge sum for HART, as they are in desperate need of donations.

Staff at Foxhall Veterinary Clinic, where Joanna works as a nursing assistant, have decided to take part in fundraising activities in aid of Benny.

On Sunday, Joanna cycled 100km on an exercise bike outside the animal practice.

Speaking to The Standard on Monday, Joanna said: “The ride was fun up until the 60km mark.

“I pedalled so hard for the last 10km, I felt sick and dizzy and my legs were swollen but all this was for Benny and he was there with me.

“Every time I looked at him, he gave me a reminder of why I was doing that, to help save his life.”

Nursing assistant Caron Ramsden will be joined by her son Jared, and Tracy’s son Sam, for a parachute sky dive on Sunday, July 9, at Sibson Airfield, in Peterborough.

Sponsor forms are available from the veterinary practice.

A JustGiving page has also been set up for Benny, which on going to press has received £2,296 in donations.

To support Benny, visit www.justgiving.co.uk and search for bikeforbenny.

There is also a Facebook page regarding Benny. For details, search for fundraisingforbenny on Facebook.