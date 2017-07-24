Garage fire in Ancaster and car fire in North Rauceby

Two fire crews from Sleaford attended a garage fire in Ancaster in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

The firefighters attended Charlestown at around 1.52am and extinguished it using a hose reel.

The cause of the blaze was described as accidental.

A Sleaford fire crew was called to a vehicle fire on Church Lane in North Rauceby on Saturday.

Arriving around 7.24pm they used a hose reel to put out the flames, which after investigations appear to have been started from an electrical fault.