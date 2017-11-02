The town is gearing up for Sleaford Christmas Market which is set to take place on Sunday December 3, from 11am to 5pm around the town centre’s streets.

According to the Town Council, which is organising the event, there will be a wide range of stalls, including gifts, handmade crafts, food and drink. There will also be funfair rides in the Market Place.

There will be a charity Santa’s Grotto and stalls in the Town Hall, which will be open throughout the day. There will also be live entertainment and music in the Market Place and do not miss the festival of decorated Christmas trees held on the Saturday and Sunday in the Methodist Church.

The Christmas lights will be switched on at 4pm in the Market Place, after St Denys’ Church Christingle Service.