Get £5 off your meal with this current week’s Sleaford Standard as Agra celebrates shortlisting on curry awards

The Sleaford Standard has partnered with the Agra restaurant in Sleaford to offer readers £5 off their bill when dining in.

The offer comes as the family-run restaurant celebrates being shortlisted for this year’s British Curry Awards.

The Bollywood Lounge can now be hired for intimate weddings and other functions. EMN-171117-174104001

The business, based on East Road for three decades, received 2,500 nominations from customers who were invited to fill in leaflets and send them to the awards organisers.

Mystery judges have already visited to sample the quality of food and standards of customer service and director Rakim Karim and Head Chef Enus Karim will be heading down to the Battersea Park Lane Hotel in London on November 27 to hear where they have been placed, while rubbing shoulders with celebrities.

Just to be in the top 100 in the country they feel will be an achievement after being on a journey over the last year, relaunching the restructured business with a new look.

This caters for such modern customer demands as wifi and phone chargers. Gone is the internal domed ceiling and in with an illuminated image from the ceiling of the Taj Mahal in India.

They are offering a £5 discount per party dining in on production of the voucher printed in the Sleaford Standard (dated November 22), before December 31. (Minimum party of two, no photocopies accepted). Call 01529 305900.

Leeneth Karim has been helping with the reorganisation and said they have brought in a fresh chef who worked for a multinational company in India. Their menu now encompasses wider Asian traditions including Sri Lankan, Nepalese and Malaysian dishes - something they will be showcasing as a Pan-Asian buffet for their New Year’s Eve event, including disco for £35 per person.

Leeneth added: “We also have the Bollywood Lounge catering for intimate weddings and private functions. Working with another local company, we also do Continental food if clients prefer an English lunch.”

He added: “We have a new young team pushing the business forward. The Agra is all about customer service, quality of food and ambience, with a modern new look. We would like to thank everyone who has nominated us for the awards.”

○ Terms and conditions: Valid until end of December 2017. To claim your £5 meal discount simply hand in this token with your order, (voucher to be retained by restaurant management). The Sleaford Standard is responsible for publishing the meal discount offer. All other facilities connected with the provision of the offer are the responsibility of the Agra restaurant, Sleaford. Normal terms and conditions apply.

