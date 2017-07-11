Get stuck in to win weekend passes to the 150th Heckington Show

Don’t miss your chance to win a pair of weekend passes to the 150th Heckington Show with the Sleaford Standard.

Pick up a yellow Heckington Show car sticker, available at Roberts Tyres and Hockmeyer Motors in Sleaford, as well as Donaldson’s DIY, the Co-op and the Windmill Shop in Heckington. Display it in your car window and if spotted by our photographer and printed in the Standard editions of July 19 or 26 you can claim your pair of passes.

There are four pairs of passes to win, so make sure you have your sticker on show!