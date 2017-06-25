Girl set to donate her hair in aid of charity

A young girl from Greylees, near Sleaford, has decided to donate eight inches of her hair to a children’s charity.

Maria Stopper, six, a pupil at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Primary School, in Sleaford, is to part with her locks in support of The Little Princess Trust.

The charity makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

In preparation for the cut Maria’s mother, Hortensia Stopper, 32, showed Maria some vidoes of children who have undergone treatment for cancer and explained that chemeotherapy is so strong that it can make people’s hair fall out.

On how she feels about the fundraiser, Hortensia said: “Maria is really excited.

“She is really willing to help people.”

Maria has been busy telling her classmates all about her efforts.

She will be having her hair cut next Tuesday, June 27, at Crown and Glory, in Sleaford.

This is the first time that Maria has grown her hair this long.

Previously, Maria has only had two or three inches of her hair cut at a time.

Hortensia told The Standard that Maria’s hair was getting so long that it needed to be cut, and they felt it would be a shame not to donate it to such a worthy cause as The Little Princess Trust.

On her daughter’s charitable efforts, Hortensia said, “I am really excited and really proud.”

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise funds for the trust.

To support Maria in her fundraiser, search for Tenchy Stopper on JustGiving at www.justgiving.com