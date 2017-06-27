Girl who had to be bribed to have a trim is to have hair cut short for cancer charity

A seven-year-old girl from Sleaford who used to hate having her hair cut is to have it chopped short to help children undergoing cancer treatment.

Elizabeth-Grace Wing used to have to be bribed to have her hair trimmed, according to mum Kate Wass, who is amazed at the dramatic turn around.

Elizabeth-Grace Wing of, 7, of Sleaford will have her lovely long hair cropped short for the Little Princess Trust. EMN-170627-161248001

She said: “She had a big obsession with Rapunzel and refused to let anyone cut her hair. It reaches down to her bottom. But then she came out with the decision that she wanted to donate 10 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, enough to give another little girl a wig.

The Trust takes donated hair to make wigs for young cancer patients and Kate said Elizabeth_grace is also seeking sponsorship to raise the £500 needed to have a wig made for a child as well.

The Our Lady of Good Counsel RC School pupil has booked her cut in at Designers salon in Handley Street for this Friday afternoon and Kate said her daughter is looking forward to it and raising money to help people.

They have set up a Justgiving page and have already collected over £150 in pledges with more to come. You can donate here.

Kate said: “We have measured the length of her hair at 25 inches so she will still end up with hair past her shoulders.

“it will certainly be easier to wash but I think she will grow it back again.”