Give unwanted gifts a home in donation appeal

A fundraising campaign supporting the homeless community is calling for donations of unwanted toiletries.

Lincolnshire Co-op pharmacies has introduced collection points, where people can leave unwanted toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, sanitary items and shower gel.

Pharmacies in Heckington, Metheringham and Ruskington are all taking part in this campaign.

Donations will be shared between 14 local homelessness charities that have been crowned Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions.

The new scheme means that each time a customer uses their Dividend card, a donation will be made to one of the 14 charities.

Dividend cards can be applied for by shoppers at Co-op, enabling them to collect points with their purchases when using their card and then spend points in store.

Fundraising by staff and proceeds from the carrier bag levy will also contribute to donations.

Sam Turner, Lincolnshire Co-op community engagement manager, said: “If you’ve got unwanted gifts or smellies this Christmas please pop them in to your local pharmacy - we’ll ensure they’ll get to the homeless people who use services in your area.”

Pharmacy teams are also offering three free flu jab drop-in clinics.

These will be in accommodation run by The Nomad Trust in Lincoln, and Framework in Boston and Lincoln.