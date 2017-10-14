Goal is in sight for footballers in aid of ‘medical mystery’ child

A Sleaford sports group is to attempt a six-hour walking football match in aid of a disadvantaged boy described by his mum as a ‘medical mystery’.

Sleaford Over 55 Walking Football Club is holding the event in aid of Matthew Chapman, three.

Matthew was born in October 2013 and was developing well, but at 15 months everything stopped.

Investigations revealed that parts of his brain were smaller than they should be and doctors say he has symptoms of cerebellar atrophy.

On how this affects Matthew, his mum Victoria Chapman, 33, said: “Matthew cannot move independently, he cannot feed himself, he is unable to sit, stand or roll over.”

She added: “Matthew is a cheeky chap and everybody he meets falls in love with him.”

Funds raised will help buy Matthew play equipment to increase stimulation.

Victoria said: “He loves sensory toys which help him to flourish.

“We would love to take Matthew on bike rides as he loves the wind, we need a warm pool for him at home to help his muscles regularly, and anything would be greatly appreciated.”

Victoria is a sport and physical activity manager at NK Outreach, based in Sleaford, and works closely with the group.

The group said: “We thought it would be a good idea to help Matthew and to have some fun. We look forward to hitting the target set with public support so please pop down to the centre and bring your boots.”

It will take place at the 1Life Centre, in East Road, Sleaford, on Sunday, October 29, from 11am.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/matthewsmission

For more on walking football, the match or Matthew, call Victoria on 07572 080716.