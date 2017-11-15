Gospel concert at Methodist church

Ruskington Methodist Church will host an evening of music by Paul Wheater tomorrow (Thursday).

Paul Wheater is a professional singer who has been recording and touring the United Kingdom for over 40 years.

Often compared to the late Jim Reeves, Paul has gained a fan base of people who love his rich, velvety tones.

From touring the market towns of North Yorkshire, Paul rose to fame when he booked the world famous London Palladium, garnering him international interest.

Radio and television have frequently featured Paul and he has used these appearances, as well as his time on stage, to promote his Christian faith.

There is no admission fee for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, but there will be a retiring collection.

Further information from Bob Abbott on 01526 833437, e-mail: r.abbott097@btinternet.com