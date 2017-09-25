Grant of £500,000 to help create new hall

Half a million pounds has been awarded to a community near Sleaford to help them replace their village hall.

Carlton le Moorland Parish Council has recently received the six-figure sum from the National Lottery.

While the grant represents a major step forward in plans for a new village hall, and despite £14,000 already being in the kitty from years of fundraising, a further £50,000 is still needed for the project.

Parish council chairman Coun Jeremy Hutchinson said: “The council has worked extremely hard for five years to secure this grant – it is a big achievement. The Lottery was impressed by the enthusiasm of residents and the tireless work of the Fundraising Group.”

When the final funds are secured the council will be able to replace the deteriorating hall with a new building, which is expected to be an important local hub, where the community can socialise and access a variety of activities.

Mr Hutchinson thanked the community for its involvement and support which had driven and guided the project through many consultations and events.

“Carlton le Moorland is a good place to live; the new hall with its better facilities will mean the community will be able enjoy more activities and social events than at present,” he said.